After manager, Britney Spears' attorney also quits amid conservatorship legal battle 

A day after Britney Spears' longtime manager quit, now the singer's court-appointed attorney too has resigned. The attorney was appointed by the court in her contentious conservatorship.



Lawyer Samuel Ingham, who has been representing the singer`s interests in the legal arrangement, filed documents in Los Angeles resigning from his position, according to a court filing. He gave no reasons but said he would continue in the role until a new lawyer is appointed for Spears.



Last month, the singer testified in front of a Los Angeles judge and opened up for the first time about the 13-year court-approved conservatorship which she has been put under. In the explosive hearing, the singer said she wanted to take back control of her own life, including choosing her own attorney.



Spears has yet to file the documents needed to start the process of ending the conservatorship.



Meanwhile Larry Rudolph, who has managed the singer`s career for 25 years, said Spears has been "voicing her intention to officially retire" and that he was stepping down.



"As her manager, I believe it is in Britney`s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed," Rudolph said in the letter, which was sent to Spears` father Jamie and her co-conservator Jodi Montgomery.



Spears, 39, has not performed in public since her last world tour ended in October 2018.



The singer`s testimony last month has thrown the conservatorship into disarray.



Both Jamie Spears and Montgomery have denied responsibility for many of the problems she complained about, while Bessemer Trust, the financial company that was chosen last year to help manage her business affairs, has also asked to be removed.



Montgomery said in a statement on Tuesday that Spears has asked her to continue in her role as temporary conservator of the pop star`s personal and medical affairs, and that she had agreed.



The next court hearing in the conservatorship is due to take place next week.



