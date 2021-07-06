Britney Spears’ manager of over 21 years, Larry Rudolph, quits; hints she is retiring

American pop star Britney Spears, who is embroiled in a conservatorship battle with her father James Parnell Spears, now has to part ways with her manager of over two decades Larry Rudolph. However, the celebrity manager who has been with the musician right from her raging success days back in the 90s, wishes Spears ‘all the health and happiness in the world’.



In a now public letter to Spears’ conservators—dad Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery—he wrote, “It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.

As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.” The letter was first published by an American magazine/reality legal show.



His decision comes amid furore surrounding Spears in the recent past. For the uninitiated, Spears has been living under a court-appointed conservatorship that prevents her freedom on the grounds of mental health.



Last month, Spears appeared in front of a court hearing and declared that the conservatorship is ‘abusive’. The week after, a judge denied her request to have her father Jamie Spears removed from the conservatorship arrangement. Bessemer Trust, the wealth management firm that has been working with Spears as a court-appointed co-conservator since 2020, has opted out of the arrangement as ‘the conservatee claimed irreparable harm to her interests’ under her terms.



If the story around Britney retiring holds any truth, then it would be the end of an era of one of the biggest musicians in American history who has courted several controversies throughout her glorious years.