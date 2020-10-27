Abhishek denies reports of Amitabh Bachchan hospitalisation, says 'must be his duplicate'

From the last week, there has been news surfacing about Amitabh Bachchan hospitalization after he suffered an injury. However, after no official statement issued by Bachchan's team, fans were curious if the reports are true.



Now, the legendary actor's son Abhishek Bachchan squashed all the rumours and said his father is fine and sitting just in front of him. In an interview by denying all the report about his father, the actor said, ''He’s sitting right in front of me. That must be his duplicate in the hospital."

Earlier this year, Amitabh was hospitalised following his COVID diagnosis, later he was discharged from the hospital in August. Besides him, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan were tested COVID-19 positive.

After his diagnosis, Big B also resumed shoot for his TV show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. The actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', which also featured Ayushmann Khurrana in a key role. He also had many projects lined up, including Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nagraj Manjule's sports film 'Jhund'.