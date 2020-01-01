Kevin Spacey settles sexual assault case after death of accuser

American actor Kevin Spacey has settled the sexual harassment case brought against him by an unnamed massage therapist who died earlier this year.



As per the Hollywood reporter, the settlement terms between the actor and the accuser's son who died on September six had not been revealed and a federal judge still had to sign.



The masseuse filed a complaint under John Doe, claiming that Spacey attacked him at a massage session in Malibu three years ago. The star was accused of trying to fondle the accuser's genitals and attempting to kiss him.



Nevertheless, as per the Hollywood reporter, after the alleged victim expired, the court permitted the special administrative officer of his estate, his son, as a defendant in litigation.



Spaceys and the son's both attorneys agreed that the lawsuit should be dismissed by prejudice, which is to say that it could not be filed again, said the Federal Court paperwork lodged in California on Monday.



Spacey has been accused of sexual misconduct by over a dozen people. One of them was the ex-husband of Princess Martha Louise of Norway, Ari Behn, who accused Spacey in 2007 of taming him under a table. On Christmas Day Behn committed suicide.