/From sensors to soldiers, how AI is transforming battlefield intelligence

Drones scan the skies. Thermal imagers search through darkness. Satellites photograph vast areas. Cameras monitor borders and critical installations. Radars and other sensors add still more streams of information. Modern battlefields are generating more information than soldiers and commanders can realistically watch. The problem is no longer simply collecting battlefield data. It is understanding it quickly enough.

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A commander could potentially receive feeds from dozens or even hundreds of drones and sensors. Human operators may be able to monitor a handful of them, but as the number increases, the actual information required can disappear inside an overwhelming volume of imagery. This is where artificial intelligence and computer vision are beginning to change surveillance.

Instead of requiring a person to continuously watch every feed, AI can analyse imagery, detect objects, identify movement and flag unusual activity. The objective is to transform raw surveillance into usable battlefield intelligence.

But military imagery presents challenges far beyond conventional CCTV. Camouflage can conceal equipment. Smoke and cloud cover can obscure targets. Weather can degrade imagery. An adversary can also deliberately attempt to deceive sensors and algorithms.

Atul Rai, CEO and co-founder of Staqu Technologies, believes the real value of AI lies in helping decision-makers navigate this flood of information. "AI is bringing the information to the decision maker," Rai said during a conversation on WION's Defence Pulse.

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