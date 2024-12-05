Adelaide, Australia

Marnus Labuschagne once held the rank-number one spot in the ICC Ranking for Test batters; however, like how times do to even the best of players, it brought him down, though not as low as his confidence following two LBWs in the Perth Test. Labuschagne’s twin dismissals in the BGT opener exposed his lapse in technique, which is not worrying for Captain Pat Cummins, who backs him to deliver in the Pink-Ball Test against India in Adelaide.

Australia's number three has scored 245 runs across 12 innings at 24.50 with just three fifties in the past year, although he made headlines for clocking 135 kmph, quick for a genuine leg-spinner.

In Perth, Marnus stood for over an hour on day one, playing 51 deliveries for just two runs before an incoming seaming one from Mohammed Siraj trapped him in the front, while he offered no shot to an unplayable Bumrah delivery in the second innings, getting out on just two.

Meanwhile, with Australia unsure about Mitchell Marsh’s bowling fitness, the management has a backup ready in Marnus; however, Cummins said having faced countless deliveries in the nets, the right-hander is ready for a newer challenge.

"He's training well like he always does, hitting millions of balls," Cummins said of Labuschagne at the pre-match presser in Adelaide.

"It's pretty impossible to kind of dismiss or ignore some of the commentary about perhaps being a little bit more proactive, so I think you've seen that side of it in the nets. The challenge is always going out there and making sure you have that mindset. But he's been great like he always is. Always working on things, trying to plan how he's going to score his hundred this Test,” Cummins continued.

‘Hope everyone learnt’

After reducing India to 150 in the first innings, Australia had the best chance to pile on their misery and score runs in bulk, taking the game away from the visitors.

However, the opposite happened as India folded up Australia on 104 in their first, taking a 46-run lead. With the Indian Team scoring 487 for six declared in their second innings, giving the Aussies a daunting target of 534, the hosts failed again with the bat.

Reflecting on the team’s poor performance in the first game, Cummins hoped the players learned from their mistakes, adding each player has worked hard to avoid making similar mistakes.

"I hope there's some lessons learnt," he said.

"The good thing is, batting and bowling we've now had a look at them, they've had a look at us as well, but you get a look at some of the bowling plans that you want to implement. The same with the batters, they know how they are going to be attacked first up. I'm sure - well, I really hope - everyone's kind of learnt a bit and come back here slightly better prepared having had a look at what they are going to throw at us,” Cummins added.

(With inputs from agencies)