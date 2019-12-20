Sensex hits all-time high of 41,798, Nifty at a record peak of 12,272

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rose to a record high in the early hours of trade on Friday.

In the initial trade, Sensex hit a record high of 41, 809.96 and after that, the 30-share BSE index was trading 102.51 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 41,776.43 in the opening session.

Meanwhile, the rupee on Friday opened 10 paise lower at 71.14 against the US dollar after the Reserve Bank of India said it will conduct a simultaneous sale and purchase of bonds, in a move seen by market participants as an attempt to bring longer-term yields lower.

Mid-caps were trading flat with the S&P BSE Mid-cap index up 0.03 per cent. The S&P BSE small-cap index, on the other hand, was up 0.11 per cent.