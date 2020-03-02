Sensex crashes 939 points over coronavirus fears

After rebounding in early trade, the Sensex crashed 939 points down on Monday as two fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Delhi and Telangana.

The markets ended lower for the seventh consecutive session as the coronavirus cases dragged down the Sensex.



The BSE Sensex closed 153.27 points lower to close at 38,144.02 with the Nifty falling 69 points or 0.62 per cent down to end at 11,132.75.



Hindalco, GAIL, SBI, Tata Steel and Yes Bank recorded major loses with just the IT sector being spared.



The Sensex lost 700 points as soon as the government declared two new cases of the virus. The Sensex dived rapidly thereafter by over 200 points after touching an inter-day high of 39,083.17 earlier.