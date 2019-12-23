Nifty, Sensex end flat ahead on holidays; PSU banks offset auto gains

Indian shares ended nearly unchanged on Monday, tracking subdued global markets ahead of year-end holidays, while gains in local auto stocks were offset by losses in public sector banks.

The Nifty ended down 0.07% at 12,262.75, while the benchmark Sensex was lower by 0.02% at 41,669.53. Both the indexes hit record intraday highs on Friday.

The Nifty auto index rose 0.6%, while the public sector bank index fell 1.3%.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises ended 3.6% higher and was the top gainer in the Nifty 50 index, while Yes Bank shares ended 3.8% lower and were the top loser in the Nifty index.

Global stocks stalled near record highs and currency markets were little changed, as trading dwindled before the Christmas holiday and investors took profit on gains made this month.