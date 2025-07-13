'I will get better': Zohran Mamdani given 'ultimatum' by his own team, here's why

New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has revealed that he was given an "ultimatum" by his communication team. Posting a video on his social media profile, Mamdani said that his team gave him an "ultimatum" to stop using the word frequently. "So the other day, my comms team was giving me some feedback that I used the word "ultimately" a little too much and I need to take it out of my vocabulary. Then a few days later, I went home, opened TikTok and saw this video," he said, sharing clips from his various media and podcast appearances where he used the word multiple times.

He also shared a video to show that he is learning and changing the way he frames his sentences. "I am listening, I am learning. I sat down for an interview with News 12 and I almost pulled it off," he said, sharing a clip from the interview. In the video, Mamdani was replying to a question about US President Donald Trump's comments calling him a communist and pushing for his arrest. The New York mayoral candidate replied that he will not back down from the fight and almost said the word "ultimately" before swiftly changing his sentence. "So, please keep sending me your feedback because ultimately, I will get better," he added at the end of the video.