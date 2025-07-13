'I will get better': Zohran Mamdani given 'ultimatum' by his own team, here's why

New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has revealed that he was given an "ultimatum" by his communication team. In a video of 43 seconds, he shared several clips indicating why the “ultimatum” by his team is valid and how he is learning to change his ways
New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has revealed that he was given an "ultimatum" by his communication team. Posting a video on his social media profile, Mamdani said that his team gave him an "ultimatum" to stop using the word frequently. "So the other day, my comms team was giving me some feedback that I used the word "ultimately" a little too much and I need to take it out of my vocabulary. Then a few days later, I went home, opened TikTok and saw this video," he said, sharing clips from his various media and podcast appearances where he used the word multiple times.
He also shared a video to show that he is learning and changing the way he frames his sentences. "I am listening, I am learning. I sat down for an interview with News 12 and I almost pulled it off," he said, sharing a clip from the interview. In the video, Mamdani was replying to a question about US President Donald Trump's comments calling him a communist and pushing for his arrest. The New York mayoral candidate replied that he will not back down from the fight and almost said the word "ultimately" before swiftly changing his sentence. "So, please keep sending me your feedback because ultimately, I will get better," he added at the end of the video.
Recently, Mamdani was caught in the midst of controversies over his old social media posts and his visit to a Brooklyn mosque during the Mayoral campaign trail. His old social media posts include showing the middle finger to a statue of Christopher Columbus in Astoria and a series of tweets in which he appears to be defending US cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, who was linked to the terrorist group al-Qaida. He has been called "100 percent Lunatic Communist" by Donald Trump. Mamdani registered a spectacular victory in New York mayoral primary last month, defeating Governor Andrew Cuomo. Mamdani who identifies as Democratic socialist, currently represents Astoria and Long Island City in the New York State Assembly.