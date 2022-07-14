Zelensky slams 'act of terrorism' as Russian missile attack on Ukrainian city kills at least 23

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed Russia for the attack on Thursday (July 14) in Vinnytsia that reportedly killed at least 23 people, including three children. Zelensky termed it "an open act of terrorism".

The Ukraine president said in a statement on social media: "Every day, Russia kills civilians, kills Ukrainian children, carries out missile attacks on civilian facilities where there is no military target. What is this if not an open act of terrorism?"

The Russian missiles apparently targetted civilian buildings and a cultural centre in the city of Vinnytsia, which is in central Ukraine. Reports have claimed that the attack took place when the streets of streets were full of people. As per the Ukrainian emergency service, search and rescue operations are on and around 46 people are still missing.

Mykhailo Podolyak, who is a key adviser to Zelensky, tweeted that the strikes on "peaceful Ukrainian cities" are not mistakes. The missile attacks are apparently an "approved military strategy". He said, "Russia cannot defeat Ukraine Armed Forces in battle, so it resorts to barbarism: terrorist attacks, infrastructure destruction and civilians massacre."

The attack on Vinnytsia took place on a day when EU foreign and justice ministers were meeting in The Hague for a conference to discuss the alleged Russian war crimes.

At the crucial conference, a total of 45 countries agreed to work together on the investigations.

EU condemns the attack

The deadly attack was condemned by the European Union. Calling it an "atrocity", the EU slammed brutal attacks on civilians. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic said in a statement: "This atrocity in Vinnytsia is the latest in a long series of brutal attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure."

"There can be no impunity for violations and crimes committed by the Russian forces and their political superiors," it added.

