/Zelensky is looking for 'long-term security' thinks it's possible with US and Europe

Russia started a military operation in Ukraine in 2021, and since the conflict escalated, there have been multiple ceasefire talks with mediators. On Thursday (August 7), Ukrainian President Zelensky said he ‘made numerous calls and contacts aimed at making real progress on the path to peace and ensuring Ukraine’s independence under any circumstances.’ US President Donald Trump has also mentioned that the war must end. The country had first paused sending aid to Ukraine, but later resumed.

“A call with German Chancellor Merz is already on the schedule. We’ll also be in contact with colleagues from France and Italy. There will also be communication at the level of national security advisors – I’ve instructed that this special format take place today. Yesterday, after our joint conversation with President Trump and the European leaders, I also spoke separately with NATO Secretary General Rutte and President of Finland Stubb. We are working together. It is important to go over the key details,” Zelensky wrote on X.

He further elaborated on his priorities. Zelensky said the killing must end. He continued, “It is Russia that must agree to a ceasefire…a format for leaders, so that such a meeting can lead to a truly lasting peace. We in Ukraine have repeatedly said that finding real solutions can be truly effective at the level of leaders. It is necessary to determine the timing for such a format and the range of issues to be addressed.”