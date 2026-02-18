/Zelensky announces returns of 2,000 children from Russian captivity

On Tuesday (Feb 17), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that 2,000 Ukrainian children returned home "from Russia's control"; he mentioned that “thousands of Ukrainian children are still held captive” and are becoming “victims of its crimes every day”. The conflict between the two nations began in February 2022. And since then, Kyiv has accused Moscow of forcibly transferring around 20,000 children from parts of Ukraine seized by its army, suggests a report by news agency AFP.



In his social media post, Zelensky wrote, “Today, we have achieved a significant result – two thousand Ukrainian children have been brought home from under Russia’s control.”

He added, “The road ahead remains long and difficult. Thousands of Ukrainian children are still held captive by Russia, becoming victims of its crimes every day. But we will not stop until every Ukrainian child is back home.”



On war crimes:-



In 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his children's rights commissioner "for the war crime of unlawful deportation" of children.

Kyiv says Russia has indoctrinated them, forced many to adopt Russian citizenship and tried to scrub them of their Ukrainian identity—accusations supported by testimony from Ukrainians who managed to leave Russian occupation.