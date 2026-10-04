/'You saved spirit of world': Netanyahu praises Flydubai aircraft pilot in call

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a telephonic conversation with Capt. Smit Machchhar, the flydubai aircraft pilot, on Saturday (October 3). During the conversation, Capt. Smit Machchhar recounted the incident, describing that before the attack, the co-pilot wanted to pray and, out of respect, he turned away. He added that after a while, he felt a blow to the back of his head, and then the blows kept coming.

In response, Netanyahu hailed his effort and told Machchhar that he was amazed at his courage and his ability to stay calm under impossible conditions. “You saved so many souls … You saved the spirit of the world,” he said. "You are a hero for Israel, India, and the entire world. I invite you to light a torch on Israeli Independence Day," Netanyahu added.

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Aircraft emergency landing in Saudi Arabia

The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after a dangerously steep descent that tore away part of its rudder, leaving aviation experts stunned that it avoided crashing altogether. FlyDubai confirmed that off-duty crew members travelling as passengers stepped in to help regain control and bring the plane down safely, though their identities have not been made public. The captain and co-pilot were subsequently flown to the UAE, while the remaining passengers, the majority of them Israeli, boarded a different flight home later that Wednesday, greeted with applause upon departure.