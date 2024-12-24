New Delhi, India

The year 2024 was marked by a surprisingly high number of natural disasters that underscored the growing devastating effect of climate change on planet Earth.

Advertisment

From catastrophic flooding to disastrous storms, these are the five biggest disasters of this year.

Afghanistan–Pakistan floods

Advertisment

(Image courtesy: AFP)

Between March and August 2024, unseasonably heavy rains and subsequent flash flooding in Afghanistan and Pakistan claimed the lives of 1084 people, while over 2000 were injured.

Typhoon Yagi

Advertisment

(Image courtesy: AFP)

Typhoon Yagi (known as Severe Tropical Storm Enteng in the Philippines), was a tropical storm in September 2024 in Southeast Asia and South China.

Yagi was the first super typhoon—it was a category 5 typhoon—of the annual typhoon season and was the most powerful storm ever to hit Northern Vietnam. It was also the strongest typhoon to batter Hainan during the meteorological autumn, surpassing all others since the devastating Rammasun in 2014.

Also read | From tragedy to triumph: Five personalities who defined 2024

The toll from Yagi was staggering. As per official records, 844 lives were lost, 2,279 people were injured, and 129 others were reported missing. Additionally, the storm, as per reports, caused damages of over $16.7 billion. This makes Yagi the third-costliest Pacific typhoon on record.

Enga landslide

(Image courtesy: AFP)

On May 24, 2024, a devastating landslide struck Papua New Guinea's Mulitaka. The massive landslide buried thousands under the debris. While the official death toll stands at 640, estimates suggest that there might actually have been over 2,000 fatalities.

The landslide, as per some theories, was caused by a 4.5 magnitude earthquake that occurred on May 18, 2024. However, the Red Cross blamed gold mining or heavy rainfall in the region for the disaster.

Wayanad landslides

(Image courtesy: AFP)

In India's Kerala, a series of landslides on July 30, 2024, killed 254 people, and injured 397, while 254 went missing.

Also read | 2024 was a reminder that climate change impacts us more than we think

The landslides were caused by heavy rains that led to the collapse of hillsides. They affected Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Vellarimala villages in Meppadi panchayat, Vythiri taluk in Wayanad district.

It was one of the deadliest natural disasters in Kerala's history.

Hurricane Helene

(Image courtesy: AFP)

The devastating Hurricane Helene hit the Southeast United States in September 2024. The tropical cyclone was the strongest hurricane on record to strike the Big Bend region of Florida, the deadliest Atlantic hurricane since Maria in 2017, and the deadliest to strike the mainland US since Katrina in 2005.

Helene caused 235 deaths and total damage of around $124 billion.

(With inputs from agencies)