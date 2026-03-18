Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) suffered widespread disruptions across India, according to Downdetector. Users reported being unable to refresh their feeds or open links shared on the platform, despite still receiving notifications. As of 8:17 pm IST, around 1,227 outage reports were logged nationwide. By 8:30 pm, that number had surged to over 4,500.

For many users, the issue appeared identical. Notifications kept coming in, suggesting ongoing activity, but the main timeline refused to load. People repeatedly tried refreshing the feed, only to face a blank screen or a loading spinner that never ended. On the mobile app, a common error message popped up: “Cannot retrieve posts at this time. Please try again later.” This only added to the frustration, especially for those who depend on the platform for real-time news, updates, and discussions.

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X down in the US as well?

The problem wasn’t limited to India. Similar reports emerged from the United States, where more than 14,000 users flagged issues within a short period. This pointed to a broader, global outage rather than a localized glitch, affecting the platform’s core functionality.

As complaints increased, users turned to other social media platforms to confirm whether others were experiencing the same problem. Soon, screenshots of the error messages and lighthearted jokes about the downtime began circulating, reinforcing that the disruption was widespread. Interestingly, while feeds and links failed to load, some features continued to work. Notifications were still being delivered, creating a confusing situation where users could see activity but couldn’t access it.