Micro-blogging platform X experienced a widespread service disruption on Monday (February 16) evening, leaving users in India and several other countries unable to access the site. Users reported widespread issues accessing their accounts, posting tweets, and refreshing their timelines, with complaints surging across outage-tracking platforms. Many users on X reported problems late on Monday evening, with the disruption starting around 7 pm. According to Downdetector, a real-time outage tracking platform, more than 3,000 complaints were logged by approximately 7:05 pm. Data from Downdetector indicated that 67% of affected users experienced login issues on the website, while 18% were encountering problems on the app at the time this report was written.