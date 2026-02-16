Micro-blogging platform X experienced a widespread service disruption on Monday (February 16) evening, leaving users in India and several other countries unable to access the site. Users reported widespread issues accessing their accounts, posting tweets, and refreshing their timelines, with complaints surging across outage-tracking platforms. Many users on X reported problems late on Monday evening, with the disruption starting around 7 pm. According to Downdetector, a real-time outage tracking platform, more than 3,000 complaints were logged by approximately 7:05 pm. Data from Downdetector indicated that 67% of affected users experienced login issues on the website, while 18% were encountering problems on the app at the time this report was written.
Here are the reasons why X might be down
- Server problems
Often, the issue arises from technical difficulties on the platform’s end. Servers can become overloaded, or the technical team may be rolling out fixes. When that happens, the homepage may fail to load, or your feed may appear frozen.
- Surge in traffic
When major news breaks, a large number of users may rush to the platform at the same time, putting pressure on its servers. Around 7 pm IST, discussions surrounding the AI Impact Summit 2026 inauguration may have driven heavy traffic, potentially affecting performance.
- Routine maintenance
At times, the platform temporarily shuts down certain services to carry out updates or fix bugs. If you attempt to log in during these maintenance windows, you might face loading errors or be unable to access the homepage.
- Network or DNS issues
The problem may not always lie with the platform. Your internet service provider could be experiencing connectivity issues, or there could be a DNS-related disruption between your network and the site. In such cases, access may be affected only for certain users.
- Device-related glitches
Sometimes the issue is device-specific. An outdated app version, corrupted cache files, or minor software glitches on your phone or computer can prevent the platform from loading properly.