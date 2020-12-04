Wuhan, coronavirus's first epicentre attempts to bring back travellers



"Wuhan never hesitates to show its beauty, and those who love it deeply hope that more people can understand it," said a post on Facebook that intended to bring back tourists in the country.

China's Wuhan, which is commonly known for Covid-19's first epicentre has started promotions to lure travellers, stressing that the region is safe and its beauty needs to be experienced.

Titled as "Let's Meet in Wuhan," Wuhan Culture and Tourism Bureau posted on Weibo the video which highlighted the city's famous attractions, including Zhangdu Lake Wetland and the iconic Yellow Crane Tower, among others.

The video was then shared on Facebook on November 13 with a similar message, reports CNN.

"Wuhan never hesitates to show its beauty, and those who love it deeply hope that more people can understand it," the Facebook post said

"From the myriad twinkling lights along the Yangtze River and the amazing dance and music from the Zhiyin cruise, to the glittering light and beautiful voices from the livehouse......give me five! Everyone! Looking forward to meeting you in Wuhan."

A 76-day lockdown was imposed in Wuhan from January 23 to April 8 when the coronavirus outbreak began in China and was by and large spread in this region.

However, the infections in the region slowed down considerably since then and it has not reported a single infection since May at a time when several developed countries, including the European nations and the US, have had several waves of the deadly virus.