Worldwide COVID-19 situation continues to deteriorate; death toll tops 3.18 million

The death toll from the coronavirus topped a staggering 3.18 million people on Sunday amid repeated setbacks in the worldwide vaccination campaign and a deepening crisis in places such as Brazil, India and France.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 151.7 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 151,774,770 and 3,188,331, respectively.



The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,389,652 and 576,719, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 19,164,969 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,725,975), France (5,703,505), Turkey (4,849,408), Russia (4,759,902), the UK (4,434,157), Italy (4,035,617), Spain (3,524,077), Germany (3,410,821), Argentina (2,993,865), Colombia (2,877,746), Poland (2,798,617), Iran (2,516,157) and Mexico (2,344,755), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 406,437 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (216,907), India (211,853), the UK (127,782), Italy (121,033), Russia (108,675), France (104,867), Germany (83,111), Spain (78,216), Colombia (73,992), Iran (72,090), Poland (67,924), Argentina (64,096), Peru (61,477) and South Africa (54,406).

