/'Wiped their military': Trump boasts Iran war, attacks communism and praises himself in July 4th speech

US President Donald Trump addressed Americans on 250th anniversary at ‘Salute to America’ event on Sunday (July 5) that is being held at National Mall in Washington. Beginning his speech with “American dream is back”, Trump addressed a cheering crowd, Trump veered into familiar topics including Iran war and jobs. As expected, he made the speech rally style and spoke about voting reforms called the Save America Act and the executive order attempting to strike down birthright citizenship, as well as efforts to protect the Second Amendment. He also made reference to his overseas military adventures: Venezuela and Iran.

What Trump said on SAVE America Act?

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“For 250 years, the United States of America has been the hope, the promise, the light, and the glory among all of the nations of the world... with God's help, we can always be this or even better... Here on our National Mall, we're celebrating Freedom's triumph over tyranny, liberty's conquest over oppression, and the enduring victory of the America spirit from July 4, 1776 to July 4, 2026... Tonight, our country is stronger, freer, richer, safer and prouder than ever before,” Trump said.

“Today our country is winning again, and we’re winning like never before. America is back, and we want to keep America great, and we will do so by approving the SAVE America Act, which means all voters must show voter ID … all voters must provide a little thing called proof of citizenship,” Trump said.

Trump attacks communism

About seven minutes in, Trump slammed "communists", a label he often attaches to Democrats and other political opponents. “Communism is a loser, and it always will be. The communist system is the opposite of the American system,” he said. "As our Declaration of Independence tells us: We are all made in the image of One Almighty God. And the communists will never say that. That's for sure." Elsewhere in his speech, he added: "And all these talks from the communists, they haven't got a chance. Not a chance. We don't want communists in our country. Never worked. And it never will work,” he said.

What Trump said on Iran?

Trump boasted about US military action, claiming 'we wiped out their military' when referring to Iran and Venezuela. On Iran war, Trump said: “We rebuilt our military in my first term. We used it a little bit in my - I should say third time, but I won't because of the controversy. But we used it, and we've had tremendous success. You look at Venezuela, you look at Iran. We wiped it out. Wiped out their military..."