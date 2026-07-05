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'Wiped their military': Trump boasts Iran war, attacks communism and praises himself in July 4th speech

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 09:51 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 09:51 IST
'Wiped their military': Trump boasts Iran war, attacks communism and praises himself in July 4th speech

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive on stage to speak at the "Salute to America" event

Story highlights

Trump marked America's 250th anniversary at the National Mall, declaring the "American Dream is back." He backed the SAVE America Act, attacked communism, defended voter ID and citizenship proof, and touted US military actions in Iran and Venezuela 

US President Donald Trump addressed Americans on 250th anniversary at ‘Salute to America’ event on Sunday (July 5) that is being held at National Mall in Washington. Beginning his speech with “American dream is back”, Trump addressed a cheering crowd, Trump veered into familiar topics including Iran war and jobs. As expected, he made the speech rally style and spoke about voting reforms called the Save America Act and the executive order attempting to strike down birthright citizenship, as well as efforts to protect the Second Amendment. He also made reference to his overseas military adventures: Venezuela and Iran.

What Trump said on SAVE America Act?

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“For 250 years, the United States of America has been the hope, the promise, the light, and the glory among all of the nations of the world... with God's help, we can always be this or even better... Here on our National Mall, we're celebrating Freedom's triumph over tyranny, liberty's conquest over oppression, and the enduring victory of the America spirit from July 4, 1776 to July 4, 2026... Tonight, our country is stronger, freer, richer, safer and prouder than ever before,” Trump said.

“Today our country is winning again, and we’re winning like never before. America is back, and we want to keep America great, and we will do so by approving the SAVE America Act, which means all voters must show voter ID … all voters must provide a little thing called proof of citizenship,” Trump said.

Trump attacks communism

About seven minutes in, Trump slammed "communists", a label he often attaches to Democrats and other political opponents. “Communism is a loser, and it always will be. The communist system is the opposite of the American system,” he said. "As our Declaration of Independence tells us: We are all made in the image of One Almighty God. And the communists will never say that. That's for sure." Elsewhere in his speech, he added: "And all these talks from the communists, they haven't got a chance. Not a chance. We don't want communists in our country. Never worked. And it never will work,” he said.

What Trump said on Iran?

Trump boasted about US military action, claiming 'we wiped out their military' when referring to Iran and Venezuela. On Iran war, Trump said: “We rebuilt our military in my first term. We used it a little bit in my - I should say third time, but I won't because of the controversy. But we used it, and we've had tremendous success. You look at Venezuela, you look at Iran. We wiped it out. Wiped out their military..."

Trump also paid tribute to American veterans, honouring service members from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Standing before a Revolutionary War-era 1777 flag that Trump also recognised retired US Army Col. Paris D. Davis, a Medal of Honor recipient whose distinguished military service included the Vietnam War. He spoke for 40 minutes and in his closing remark he said that "this only the dawn of the golden age of America" with its destiny "written by God". He humorously referred to the "inconvenience" of the storms that rolled through, and thanked the crowd for their perseverance. "God Bless America," he added.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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