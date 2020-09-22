WION exclusive Straight Talk with Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan at 7 PM

In an exclusive interview with WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma, Chinese virologist, who investigated the origin of the COVID-19 virus during the initial outbreak in Wuhan, will talk about the unequivocal evidence that the virus was not of natural origin. In this segment of WION, watch the full interview with Dr Li-Meng Yan at 7 PM today.

Dr Li-Meng Yan has specialised in virology and immunology at Hong Kong School of Public Health. She says she was one of the first scientists in the world to study the novel coronavirus.

In the article, “Unusual Features of the SARS-CoV-2 Genome Suggesting Sophisticated Laboratory Modification rather Than Natural Evolution and Delineation of Its Probable Synthetic Route,” Dr Yan and her colleagues have offered a detailed description of how the virus was synthesized in laboratories controlled by China’s military.

Yan claims the Chinese government is now trying to tarnish her reputation, conduct cyber-attacks on her and intimidate her family in China.