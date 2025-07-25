/Will Google, Microsoft stop hiring Indians? Trump instructs tech giants to ‘put America first’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jul 23) warned American tech giants operating overseas against outsourcing manufacturing to China and employing workers in countries like India. Speaking at the AI Summit in Washington, Trump said that such practices would not be tolerated under his administration, as he urged to prioritise hiring workers in the US rather than creating jobs in India and China.

“Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India and slashing profits in Ireland, you know that,” the US president said. “All the while dismissing and even censoring their fellow citizens right here at home. Under President Trump, those days are over.”

Trump made the remarks as he signed three executive orders aimed at boosting the artificial intelligence (AI) sector in the US. This included America’s AI action plan, which is a White House action plan aimed at securing US leadership in global AI development.

The US president urged companies like Google and Microsoft to adopt a more patriotic approach, which aligns with national interests, as he described.

“We need US technology companies to be all in for America. We want you to put America first. You have to do that. That's all we ask,” said Trump. He further called for “a new spirit of patriotism and national loyalty in Silicon Valley and beyond.”

Trump’s statements have sparked concern among the global tech community, especially in countries like India. Although no formal policy changes have been announced yet, experts believe that Trump’s remarks may influence the hiring decisions of major tech companies.