/'Who did not vote for me?' Trump gets unexpected response in Pennsylvania rally - WATCH

US President Donald Trump addressed a rally in Pennsylvania and a moment from the event has gone viral on social media. Addressing the workers present at his rally, Trump asked in his classic style about who did not vote for him. Almost instantly, a person just behind the US president raised his hand. The moment has now gone viral on social media with netizens praising the worker. Some said that he has an aura better than that of the US president, while others criticised him for being present in his rally.

The video went viral as the US president went on speaking without knowing what was unfolding just behind him. Even as the hand went up, Trump went on with his self-praise saying: “Young man, he wants to be, he is a young man, he thinks he is cute. As he gets pounded on now, he, he just said, ‘no, I did." WATCH the moment here

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What was the rally about and why it matters?