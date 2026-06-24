/'Who did not vote for me?' Trump gets unexpected response in Pennsylvania rally - WATCH

US President Donald Trump addressed a rally in Pennsylvania and a moment from the event has gone viral on social media. Addressing the workers present at his rally, Trump asked in his classic style about who did not vote for him. Almost instantly, a person just behind the US president raised his hand. The moment has now gone viral on social media with netizens praising the worker. Some said that he has an aura better than that of the US president, while others criticised him for being present in his rally.
The video went viral as the US president went on speaking without knowing what was unfolding just behind him. Even as the hand went up, Trump went on with his self-praise saying: “Young man, he wants to be, he is a young man, he thinks he is cute. As he gets pounded on now, he, he just said, ‘no, I did." WATCH the moment here
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What was the rally about and why it matters?
Trump visited a Mack Trucks facility in Pennsylvania, in his first major public event outside Washington since he signed an interim agreement to end the Iran war. Pennsylvania visit is a significant one as it is a swing state and with Trump's approval rating falling constantly due to war, he made sure to use the opportunity as a poll rally speech. "We gotta win the midterms," Trump said, in one of the few references he made to the midterms. Later, however, he suggested it wasn't actually a “political season.” The trip also came amid gasoline price hikes. This is the president's fifth second-term visit to Pennsylvania, a key state whose support in 2016 and 2024 helped him to win the White House. The Macungie, Pennsylvania, facility is in the 7th Congressional District, where incumbent Republican Rep. Ryan Mackenzie faces Democratic challenger Bob Brooks in November. The area is pivotal to Republicans holding narrow control of the House.