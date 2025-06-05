/Who all are exempted from Trump's travel ban on 12 countries - Here's all you need to know

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation, banning 12 countries from entering America, while also imposing partial restrictions on people from seven other countries.

The ban will prohibit people from travelling to the US, from nations including Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Meanwhile, the US president issued suspensions for Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela nationals.

Despite these restrictions and partial suspensions, Trump did grant mercy on a few groups of people.

Know the exceptions:

Green card holders

People holding green cards are exempted from the US president's ban. Green card holders are the people, who have a pathway to US citizenship.

Earlier also, Trump introduced a travel ban in 2017, which led to chaos and confusion at airports. Later, to ease the confusion, the Department of Homeland Security had to put out a statement clarifying that green card holders could enter the country.

Certain athletes

Athletes and coaches traveling to the US to play in major sporting events, along with their families will be permitted to travel to the US. Notably, the US is one of the hosts of the World Cup in 2026, and Los Angeles is the site of the Summer Olympics in 2028.

This exemption will allow soccer players from targeted countries including Iran, to enter the US.

Dual citizens

Individuals who are American citizens, but also hold citizenship of a banned country, are exempted from the order.

People seeking visas through connections to US family members

Immigrants from the banned countries who seek visas through connections to their spouses, children, or parents who are American citizens, will still be able to apply for visas to travel to the US.

Afghans who helped the US

Afghans who tried to enter the US under a special visa program for those who helped the US government during the two decades of war after the 2001 attacks, will also be exempted from the ban.

Refugees granted asylum

Individuals who have been admitted as refugees or were granted asylum are exempted under the order.

Iranians fleeing religious persecution

Iranians who are escaping their country because they belong to a religious minority, like Christianity, are also exempted from Trump's travel ban.