'We took it lightly': Italians warn the world about COVID-19 pandemic in a shocking video

Italy has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in the past few days. The entire country is on lockdown. Hospitals are overcrowded, all stores have been asked to shut down except for supermarkets and pharmacies and travelling is only allowed if the Police permits. The country is facing its biggest crisis in history and its people now want the world to know that it could have been prevented.

A collective of artists in Milan called 'A THING BY' posted a video to their YouTube channel featuring Italians speaking to their past selves about the coronavirus, and what they wish they'd known 10 days ago.



Olmo Parenti, a filmmaker and a member of the collective stated that since everyone was stuck at home, the idea could be easily implemented from home.

In the video, people from different age groups can be seen addressing themselves and giving their future self a word of caution on the disease. Many of the people who appear in the video say they wish they had taken early directives to stay inside and practice social distancing more seriously.

'It's just a flu ... wait, maybe it's bad ... well, I don't know ...' We took it lightly," a woman in the video says.



"We've seen worrisome videos from France and the US of people not taking this seriously," a man says. "The issue is more serious than most of the world believes."



The video got over 3 million views (and counting) on YouTube.



Not just through videos but the country is issuing warnings to the world through various social media platforms and how that the country has slowly been crippled due to the virus and that the world needs to learn from Italy and take adequate precaution.

If you'e still hanging with friends, going to restaurants/bars, and acting like this isn't a big deal, get your shit together.



The following thread is taken from an Italian citizen.



As they put it:



"To the rest of the world, you have no idea what's coming."



France and Germany, are reportedly 10 days behind Italy in terms of COVID-19's progression.