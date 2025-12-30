/WATCH | Viral moments from 2025 world diplomacy that took over internet

The year 2025 saw several summits and meetings between world leaders, and certain moments from some of them went viral on the internet. These short instances caught on camera proved that diplomacy no longer lives only in communiqués and closed rooms but rather unfolded in glances, jokes, awkward pauses and unscripted remarks.

From summit stages to airport tarmacs, these were the world-leader moments that escaped protocol and took over the internet.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk set the tone early in the year. When the tech billionaire arrived at a political gathering on April 30, 2025, wearing not one but two hats during the first cabinet meeting of the Trump administration. The images spread rapidly, with users joking about divided loyalties, mixed messages and Musk’s now-familiar taste for spectacle.

Trump-Zelensky-Putin

By late February, the focus had shifted to geopolitics. On February 28, 2025, a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky produced one of the most replayed diplomatic clips of the year. Long silences, tight expressions and a visible lack of warmth turned the encounter into a viral case study of tension — and a magnet for memes.

Zelensky later went viral for an entirely different reason. In another meeting with Trump on August 18, 2025, where he wore a suit, a reporter questioned his attire. Zelensky’s quick response drew laughter in the room and admiration online. “I changed, you did not,” he said, reinforcing his reputation for mixing gravity with wit even amid war.

On August 15, Trump’s show of force went viral on social media when a US B-2 bomber was flown overhead by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who came to Alaska for a summit with him. The same B-2 bombers were used in US strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear sites earlier in June amid tensions over its nuclear program. In another clip, Putin was also making animated expressions as US reporters screamed questions at him.

G7 Summit

The G7 summit in mid-June provided its own share of viral content. Trump clumsily announced a trade deal with the ‘European Union’, when he meant to say the UK. He also dropped the documents while speaking to reporters at the G7 summit alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Cameras caught Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni rolling her eyes when French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to her during a group interaction. The subtle moment became instant meme material, proving that even the smallest gestures can overshadow policy.

At a Middle East Summit in Egypt aimed at a Gaza ceasefire, Trump referred to Meloni as “beautiful” during his address – a comment that drew praise from some, criticism from others, and guaranteed widespread circulation.

In another clip, Trump mentioned Starmer, who came forward only to be ignored by the US President. The UK PM was seen awkwardly going back to his previous position, with the clip going viral.

During the summit, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, drawing a reaction from Meloni, who was standing right behind them. The clip went viral as social media users caught her expressions.

NATO chief calls Trump ‘daddy’

One of the year’s most unexpected viral moments came in June, when NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte referred to Trump as “Daddy” during public remarks. The comment stunned viewers and instantly became a global meme, eclipsing the serious context of the meeting.

Macron slapped by wife

In May, France found itself at the centre of a very different kind of viral storm. In a viral clip, French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte is seen pushing his face away when they arrived in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi. Macron denied any claims of “domestic dispute”, saying that they were “joking as we often do” and noting that other videos had been misinterpreted.

Trump faces malfunctions at UN

During the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Trump faced two malfunctions – his teleprompter glitched, and the escalator stopped when he and his wife, Melania, stepped on it. The US president complained about both during his speech at the New York headquarters of the UN. Trump joked that whoever was in charge of operating the equipment was “in big trouble.”

Modi-Putin-Xi at SCO Summit