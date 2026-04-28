/WATCH | Trump, Melania greet King Charles III and Queen Camilla at White House

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the White House, where they were welcomed by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the start of a high-profile state visit. Britain’s monarch met Trump on Monday (April 27) in Washington, marking the beginning of a carefully choreographed diplomatic trip unfolding against tensions between the two allies, particularly over Trump’s stance on the Iran conflict. In warm weather outside the White House South Portico, Charles and Trump exchanged handshakes and brief remarks, though reporters were unable to hear the conversation. First Lady Melania Trump, wearing a primrose yellow suit, greeted the royal couple with kisses on both cheeks. Camilla wore a Cartier brooch featuring the British and US flags, decorated with rubies, emeralds, and diamonds.

Trump then escorted Charles inside the White House, briefly touching his arm. The visit includes tea and a planned tour of the White House gardens and beehives, recently redesigned by Melania Trump. The four-day trip was originally intended to celebrate historical ties ahead of the 250th anniversary of US independence from Britain. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the visit would ‘honour the long-standing and special relationship’.

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However, the diplomatic tone is complicated by growing political friction between Washington and London. Trump has criticized the UK's positions on Iran, immigration, and energy policy, straining relations during the visit. Trump has also referred to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer as "no Churchill", referencing wartime leader Winston Churchill, who popularized the term “special relationship.”

The visit is taking place under heightened security following a shooting incident at a Washington event over the weekend, where a suspect accused of attempting to assassinate Trump was later arraigned in court. Despite this, the royal itinerary continues with meetings in the Oval Office, a state dinner, and Charles becoming the first British monarch since Queen Elizabeth II in 1991 to address the US Congress. The tour will later include a visit to New York’s 9/11 memorial before the royals depart for Bermuda.

Trump said King Charles’s visit could help improve relations, stating, "He represents his nation like nobody else can do it," during an interview with Fox News.