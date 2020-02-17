Watch: Plane battles storm winds as it lands at London's Heathrow airport

Etihad Airlines plane fought against heavy crosswinds of Storm Dennis on Saturday (February 15) as it struggled to land at London Heathrow airport.

Video uploaded to social media shows Airbus A380 plane hovering above tarmac as it attempted to touch the runway.

The heavy rain and strong winds from Storm Dennis hit barely a week after Storm Ciara caused disruption to transport, flooded homes and left thousands without electricity.

The second storm in a week prompted flooding alerts for many parts of the country and disrupting flights and train services just as many schools start their half-term holidays.

EasyJet has warned of "significant disruption" to its operations with multiple flights cancelled into Gatwick Airport while Luton Airport was advising passengers to check with their airlines before setting off from home.