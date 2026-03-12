/WATCH | Oil tanker erupts in flames near Basra coast in Northern Persian Gulf as Middle East war escalates; 20 crew members rescued

A fire broke out aboard an oil tanker in the northern waters of the Persian Gulf near the coast of Basra, according to initial reports from Iraqi media. The tanker reportedly caught fire close to the port area of the Port of Umm Qasr in southern Iraq. Some regional media outlets suggested the vessel may have been targeted in an attack, though officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire.

Iraq’s port authorities said at least 20 crew members were rescued after the tanker came under what they described as an unspecified attack in Iraq’s territorial waters. Farhan Al-Fartousi of Iraq’s General Company for Ports told the national news agency INA that Iraqi port personnel rescued the crew of a foreign oil tanker following the incident, but he did not provide further details about the nature of the attack.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump vows great safety for oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (March 11) assured “great safety” for oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, even as Tehran tightened its grip on the crucial shipping route during the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran. "I think you're going to see great safety, and it's going to be very, very quickly," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked how he was going to ensure security in the crucial waterway for the global oil trade.