Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /WATCH | Oil tanker erupts in flames near Basra coast in Northern Persian Gulf as Middle East war escalates; 20 crew members rescued

WATCH | Oil tanker erupts in flames near Basra coast in Northern Persian Gulf as Middle East war escalates; 20 crew members rescued

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Mar 12, 2026, 04:25 IST | Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 04:25 IST
WATCH | Oil tanker erupts in flames near Basra coast in Northern Persian Gulf as Middle East war escalates; 20 crew members rescued

Screengrab from the video Photograph: (X (@sentdefender))

Story highlights

Fire broke out on an oil tanker near Basra in Iraq’s territorial waters. At least 20 crew members were rescued as officials investigate reports of a possible attack

A fire broke out aboard an oil tanker in the northern waters of the Persian Gulf near the coast of Basra, according to initial reports from Iraqi media. The tanker reportedly caught fire close to the port area of the Port of Umm Qasr in southern Iraq. Some regional media outlets suggested the vessel may have been targeted in an attack, though officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire.

Iraq’s port authorities said at least 20 crew members were rescued after the tanker came under what they described as an unspecified attack in Iraq’s territorial waters. Farhan Al-Fartousi of Iraq’s General Company for Ports told the national news agency INA that Iraqi port personnel rescued the crew of a foreign oil tanker following the incident, but he did not provide further details about the nature of the attack.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump vows great safety for oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (March 11) assured “great safety” for oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, even as Tehran tightened its grip on the crucial shipping route during the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran. "I think you're going to see great safety, and it's going to be very, very quickly," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked how he was going to ensure security in the crucial waterway for the global oil trade.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations, and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics