/WATCH: Massive rush for ACs as France heatwave sparks chaos inside store

As intense heatwave continues to in France, a viral video shows the panic among the citizens. In a video that is doing rounds on social media, a massive crowd of customers are seen rushing into a store to grab air conditioners. Shoppers are seen hurrying through aisles around cooling units as they clash onto each other in an attempt to get hold of AC units to tackled the sweltering temperatures. Some bystanders are visibly shocked as the scene unfolds. The footage has been shared on X by an user named @cpasdeslol_X. WION couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.
The reaction video relates to a larger issue of European heat crisis that has sent temperatures soaring and exposed millions to dangerous conditions. France has been among the countries hardest, with Paris recording more days above 40 degrees Celsius this week than it did during the entire period from 1872 to 2019.
Also Read: France heatwave: Three-year-old boy dies after getting trapped in car amid extreme heat in Paris
Paris bans public drinking on weekends
Authorities in Paris decided to temporarily ban the drinking of alcohol in public places and its sales after 6PM. The police said that hospitals in the capital are “reaching saturation point”, with the health authorities adding that the step would decrease pressure on hospitals as well as cardiac arrest risks. The public drinking ban begins at noon on Friday (June 26) and lasts until 7am Saturday (June 27). The ban again begins at the same hours from Saturday (June 27) to Sunday (June 28). Takeaway alcohol sales are also banned from 6pm on June 26 to 7am June 27, and again 6pm June 27 to 7am on June 28. The ban does not include restaurants and cafes with public seating areas. Drinking inside residential homes or private venues also faces no restrictions.