/WATCH: Massive rush for ACs as France heatwave sparks chaos inside store

As intense heatwave continues to in France, a viral video shows the panic among the citizens. In a video that is doing rounds on social media, a massive crowd of customers are seen rushing into a store to grab air conditioners. Shoppers are seen hurrying through aisles around cooling units as they clash onto each other in an attempt to get hold of AC units to tackled the sweltering temperatures. Some bystanders are visibly shocked as the scene unfolds. The footage has been shared on X by an user named @cpasdeslol_X. WION couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The reaction video relates to a larger issue of European heat crisis that has sent temperatures soaring and exposed millions to dangerous conditions. France has been among the countries hardest, with Paris recording more days above 40 degrees Celsius this week than it did during the entire period from 1872 to 2019.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Paris bans public drinking on weekends