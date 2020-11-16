Watch: Journey of seven-year-old Italian who defeated disability to become social media influencer

Italy's Sirio Persichetti cannot speak or eat himself but still has become an inspiration for many on social media.

Persichetti, seven-year-old, was born premature on August 15, 2013 and was on the verge of losing his life within months.

Watch |

His parents found that he was not able to breathe on his own and the doctors thought that the newborn would remain brain dead for the rest of his life.

Also read | This Italian village is paying you to stay there

However, Persichetti beat all odds and now has become one of his country's youngest social media influencers, explaining thousands of viewers how he overcame his setbacks.

This young sensation is suffering from a condition known as spastic tetraplegia, a type of cerebral palsy that hinders the movement of his arms and legs.

Due to the mouth being permanently paralysed open, Persichetti finds it difficult in forming words and swallowing.

A tube in his stomach allows Persichetti to stay on liquid nutrition and a tracheotomy helps him breathe.

He baffled doctors by starting to walk two years ago, something they said he would never manage to do.

Now at seven, he can walk comfortably and quickly via his leg braces.

His resilience, bubbly personality and love for life made her mother Valentina create his social media pages on Facebook and Instagram, a web site and a Twitter handle.

In these social media pages, videos from Persichetti's daily life are uploaded, which include funny anecdotes that have won hearts across the world.

(With Reuters inputs)

