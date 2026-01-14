/WATCH | Japanese PM and S Korean President strike a chord with K-pop drumming session

On Wednesday (Jan 14), Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung signalled a new era of bilateral cooperation through a high-energy K-pop drumming session. The video is winning the internet, and it comes a day after a summit in Nara, the Japanese leader’s hometown. This was a unique yet rare way to collaborate after they pledged to deepen cooperation between their nations. In the video, they are seen wearing customised athleisure jackets and popular K-pop tracks, including BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ and KPop Demon Hunters’ ‘Golden’.

Takaichi, who is known to be a heavy metal enthusiast, arranged for the jam session. It is learnt that she used to be a drummer during her college days. President Myung was quick to learn and supported Takaichi as she gracefully took the lead. After the session, President Lee said he was delighted to have fulfilled his long-held dream of playing the drums.

Watch the video here:

After the summit, the Japanese PM said, “I held a summit meeting with President Lee Jae Myung of the Republic of Korea. We confirmed that the two countries should work together to play a role in ensuring the stability of the region. Also, the importance of strategic coordination, including security cooperation between Japan and the ROK as well as among Japan, the ROK and the U.S., was discussed. We will continue close communication between the two governments going forward, including the active promotion of ‘shuttle diplomacy'."