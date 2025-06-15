/WATCH | Israel targets key oil facilities of Tehran, ignites fire and panic | Israel-Iran war

Israel-Iran war: Amid the ongoing tensions with Iran, Israel launched a fresh attack on Saturday (June 14) on multiple key energy facilities in and around Tehran. The aerial attack on these cities ignited fires and massive panic among residents in the city. The Israeli attack targeted the Shahran fuel and gasoline depot in the north of the capital and the Shahr Rey oil refinery in the south, according to Iran’s oil ministry and state media reports.

Visuals of the attack circulated on social media showed giant buildings engulfed by fire, back smoke rising.

Later on, several Iranian news agencies reported that operations at the Tehran refinery are continuing, without disruption to fuel production or distribution.

Moreover, Israel issued an evacuation warning on Sunday (June 15) for the residents near reactors in Iran, an Israeli military spokesperson said in a post on X, Reuters reports.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with foreign diplomats broadcast on state TV, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Israel had "crossed a new red line" by targeting Iran's nuclear sites in strikes.

"The Zionist regime crossed a new red line in international law, and it was attacking nuclear facilities," Araghchi said.

Araghchi also said the Israeli attack "is being met with indifference at the Security Council," adding that Western governments have "condemned Iran instead of Israel despite it being the side that was violated".

Trump's warning to Iran

Meanwhile, among all this chaos, the US President Donald Trump warned Iran that it will witness attacks "to levels never seen before" if it attacks the US.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape, or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!"

