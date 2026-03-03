/WATCH | CNN's Turkish journalists detained in Israel during Iran war coverage

Two Turkish journalists reporting from Israel on the ongoing Iran war have been detained, officials and a media union said on Tuesday (March 3). According to the Journalists' Union of Turkey (TGS), Emrah Cakmak, a reporter with CNN Turk, and cameraman Halil Kahraman, who "were in Tel Aviv to follow the news, have been detained". Burhanettin Duran, communications chief at the Turkish presidency, criticised Israel over its "attacks on the press".

"We are making the necessary efforts for the immediate release of our journalist colleagues and are following the matter with sensitivity," he said on X. The union said the journalists had travelled to Israel to report on the Iran strikes and provide updates to audiences in Turkey. "Blocking journalists who are responsible for informing the public, and failing to protect journalists in war zones, is a violation of press freedom," it said, urging Israel to release our colleagues.

