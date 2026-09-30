/WATCH: Chinese robots perform Saudi Ardah sword dance in Riyadh, leave guests stunned

Chinese humanoid robots dressed in traditional Saudi attire performed the iconic Ardah sword dance at a reception in Riyadh's China's Embassy to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. The robots were dressed in thobes and ghutras, the traditional daily and formal outfit worn by men in the Arabian Gulf. Riyadh Region Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf and Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chang Hua was present during the event. The event was held at the Cultural Palace within the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh.
Chinese Ambassador to Saudi, Chang Hua, said: “Our embassy held a reception this evening to celebrate the seventy-seventh anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. We express our thanks to our friends for honouring us with their presence. Chinese-manufactured robots delivered stunning performances that left a profound impression on those in attendance.”