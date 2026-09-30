/WATCH: Chinese robots perform Saudi Ardah sword dance in Riyadh, leave guests stunned

Chinese humanoid robots dressed in traditional Saudi attire performed the iconic Ardah sword dance at a reception in Riyadh's China's Embassy to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. The robots were dressed in thobes and ghutras, the traditional daily and formal outfit worn by men in the Arabian Gulf. Riyadh Region Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf and Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chang Hua was present during the event. The event was held at the Cultural Palace within the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh.