/Watch: Chaos on Manchester-bound flight as brawl at 30,000 feet forces emergency landing

Chaotic scenes unfolded 30,000 feet above the ground on a United Kingdom-bound flight from Turkey after a mass brawl broke out between British passengers, forcing the aircraft to divert and make an emergency landing. The incident occurred on Jet2 flight LS896 from Antalya to Manchester. The pilot diverted the plane to Brussels, where police stormed the aircraft immediately upon landing to remove the primary instigators.

Jet2 confirmed that two passengers have been banned for life due to their “appalling behaviour.” The flight later continued to Manchester, arriving significantly behind schedule.

Video footage shows one passenger attempting to grab another’s phone following an argument over loud music. The dispute quickly escalated, sparking panic among passengers, including children, elderly travellers, and those with additional needs.

According to a witness, the pair had reportedly been drinking and making racist remarks before turning aggressive towards crew members over cigarettes.

Passengers reported seeing blood on seats and even teeth on the floor as the fight broke out. Police in Brussels took two men into custody.

The pilot reportedly told passengers that in his 30 years of flying, he had experienced only a handful of emergency landings — and none as severe as this.

One passenger praised those who confronted the alleged racism and commended the Jet2 crew for remaining calm and professional throughout the ordeal.

In a statement, Jet2 said both men have been banned for life and that the airline will seek to recover the costs incurred by the diversion.