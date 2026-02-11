Google Preferred
  WATCH | Brawl breaks out in Turkish Parliament over Erdogan's justice minister pick

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Feb 11, 2026, 22:27 IST | Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 22:27 IST
Screengrab from the video Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Turkish lawmakers fought in parliament as Erdogan appointed a controversial prosecutor as justice minister during a tense cabinet reshuffle

Turkey’s parliament descended into chaos on Wednesday (February 11) as a heated confrontation broke out between members of the ruling party and opposition lawmakers during a cabinet reshuffle session. The clash was sparked by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to appoint Istanbul Chief Prosecutor Akin Gurlek as the country’s new justice minister. Tensions rose when opposition deputies attempted to prevent Gurlek from being sworn in. Lawmakers crowded the chamber floor, shouting and shoving, with some exchanges escalating into physical scuffles.

Video footage from inside parliament showed punches thrown as security struggled to restore order. Gurlek’s nomination has been sharply criticized by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). During his tenure as Istanbul’s chief prosecutor, he oversaw several prominent cases targeting CHP figures, trials that opposition leaders claim were politically driven. The government has consistently rejected those accusations, maintaining that Turkey’s judiciary operates independently of political influence.

Watch the video here

Despite the uproar, Gurlek ultimately took the oath of office, flanked by members of the ruling party. The reshuffle also included the appointment of Mustafa Ciftci, formerly the governor of Erzurum province, as Turkey’s new interior minister. The Cabinet changes come amid a politically sensitive period. In recent months, authorities have arrested hundreds of officials from municipalities controlled by the CHP in corruption investigations. Among those detained was Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, widely regarded as President Erdogan’s most formidable political challenger. His arrest last year intensified tensions between the government and opposition parties.

Officials have not provided a detailed explanation for the Cabinet overhaul. However, a notice published in the Official Gazette stated that the departing ministers had requested to be relieved of their duties. The reshuffle unfolds at a critical juncture for Turkey, as lawmakers debate potential constitutional amendments and the government advances a peace initiative with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a militant group engaged in a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state. Parliament is expected to introduce reforms aimed at supporting the reconciliation process, adding further political weight to the latest ministerial appointments.

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

