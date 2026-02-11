/WATCH | Brawl breaks out in Turkish Parliament over Erdogan’s justice minister pick

Turkey’s parliament descended into chaos on Wednesday (February 11) as a heated confrontation broke out between members of the ruling party and opposition lawmakers during a cabinet reshuffle session. The clash was sparked by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to appoint Istanbul Chief Prosecutor Akin Gurlek as the country’s new justice minister. Tensions rose when opposition deputies attempted to prevent Gurlek from being sworn in. Lawmakers crowded the chamber floor, shouting and shoving, with some exchanges escalating into physical scuffles.

Video footage from inside parliament showed punches thrown as security struggled to restore order. Gurlek’s nomination has been sharply criticized by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). During his tenure as Istanbul’s chief prosecutor, he oversaw several prominent cases targeting CHP figures, trials that opposition leaders claim were politically driven. The government has consistently rejected those accusations, maintaining that Turkey’s judiciary operates independently of political influence.

Despite the uproar, Gurlek ultimately took the oath of office, flanked by members of the ruling party. The reshuffle also included the appointment of Mustafa Ciftci, formerly the governor of Erzurum province, as Turkey’s new interior minister. The Cabinet changes come amid a politically sensitive period. In recent months, authorities have arrested hundreds of officials from municipalities controlled by the CHP in corruption investigations. Among those detained was Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, widely regarded as President Erdogan’s most formidable political challenger. His arrest last year intensified tensions between the government and opposition parties.