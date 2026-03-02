/WATCH: Afghanistan Taliban carry out drone attack on Pakistan's Nur Khan airbase

Cross-border fighting between Afghanistan Taliban and Pakistani forces has escalated further. In latest development, Afghan Air Force’s attacked key Pakistani military installations on Monday (March 2), including the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the 12th Corps headquarters in Quetta, the Khowizoo Camp in Mohmand Agency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Ghulni military bases, with the help of drone aircraft.

A video has also been shared on social media platforms by the Afghan Air Force showing a drone attack on the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi. The attack was in response to the recent aerial incursions by the Pakistani military, said the Afghanistan's defence ministry while sharing the post.

"Today, the Air Force of the Ministry of National Defense conducted precise and coordinated aerial operations against key military installations in Pakistan targeting the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the 12th Division headquarters in Quetta (Balochistan), the Khwazai Camp in the Mohmand Agency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as several other significant Pakistani military facilities and command centers," the ministry said.

Pakistan declares "open war" against Afghanistan Taliban

Pakistan on Feb 27 declared "open war" against Afghanistan Taliban after a sharp escalation in cross-border fighting. Pakistani army has claimed to have killed more than 270 Taliban fighters and injured over 400 others in airstrikes. The escalation has led to world leaders including US showing concerns.

The cross‑border attacks and deadly clashes along the Durand Line, the bone of contention between Pakistan and Afghanistan prompted the Pakistani air force to launch an air strike against Afghanistan Taliban.

Pakistan claims it launched the strike to target Militant hideouts it believes launched attacks against its forces from Afghan territory.