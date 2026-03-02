/PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meeting as war in West Asia escalates

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening (Mar 1) chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review the evolving situation in West Asia. This comes after PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and condemned the attack on the nation. He also spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and emphasised the need to ensure the safety of civilians as a priority. PM Modi also reiterated the need for an “early cessation of hostilities.”

What happened in CCS meeting?

According to ANI, the CCS was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on February 28 and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries. The CCS under the chairmanship of PM Modi expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region. The CCS also reviewed the difficulties faced by Indian travellers transiting the region and students appearing for scheduled examinations, as well as the broader implications for regional security and economic and commercial activities. The CCS directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments. It underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.