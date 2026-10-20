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'War can never be answer to war’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India's stance at SCO Summit

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 16:45 IST | Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 17:08 IST
'War can never be answer to war’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India's stance at SCO Summit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Photograph: (Credit: X/@rajnathsingh)

Story highlights

Speaking at the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that war can never be the answer to war, advocating for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve global conflicts. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (Oct 20) called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve global conflicts, saying war can never be the answer to war. He was addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Underlining India's commitment to peaceful conflict resolution amid tensions across the world, Singh said military confrontation would only lead to prolonged cycles of violence. "When conflicts are being seen at various places across the world today, the solution to these conflicts is possible only through dialogue," he said.

Singh further added that war would result only in endless war, and that India believes in resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy. The defence minister also called for stronger cooperation among SCO member states to combat terrorism, drug trafficking and organised crime. He warned that these threats undermine regional peace, trade and investment.

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Singh said terrorism not only causes the loss of innocent lives but also disrupts investment and commerce. It radicalises society and deprives young people of the opportunities they deserve, he noted.

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He stressed that there should be no double standards in dealing with terrorism. Singh urged member states to work together to dismantle the entire ecosystem that supports terrorist activities. This, he said, must include those who finance, assist or provide safe havens to terrorists.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty covers a broad spectrum of subjects, ranging from geopolitics, global conflicts, and India's neighbourhood dynamics to the strategic operations of the In...Read More

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