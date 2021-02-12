US: Video reveals nine-year-old girl pleading as cops pepper sprayed on her

A nine-year-old Black girl in a video was found pleading to the cops as a chemical irritant was sprayed on her face and was handcuffed for 16 minutes.

In the video of about 90 minutes of the incident that took place in Rochester, the child can be heard wailing and whimpering and saying that her eyes were burning.

"Officer, please don’t do this to me," the girl said in the video.

The cop responded: "You did it to yourself."

Several times the girl asked the police officer of when the ambulance would come to clean the pepper spray and urged the removal of handcuffs as the liquid was entering her mouth.

"If you stick your head towards the window the cold air is going to feel nice," another cop replied.

"It's burning too bad," she said.

"It's supposed to burn. It's called pepper spray," the officer responded.

The police officers involved in the incident have been suspended for spraying a chemical irritant.

Elba Pope, the mother of the child, said she had called cops during an argument with her spouse, but asked them to call mental health services when she realised that her daughter is facing a meltdown.

The video also showed officers scolding the girl, saying they were losing patience as they struggled in the snow to move the girl in the back of a police vehicle.