Victoria to make AstraZeneca available to people under 40s

The Victorian government has decided to provide the AstraZeneca vaccine to under-40s at its state-run vaccine clinics.

Also, the government has launched the nation’s first drive-through vaccination operation at a former Bunnings site.

Just seven days into the lockdown, Victoria recorded 11 new locally transmitted cases. All of these were linked to the Hobsons Bay cluster.

Victoria state ordered a snap lockdown in a bid to combat the virus with a series of restrictions.

The restrictions included stay-at-home orders with people allowed to leave their houses only for caregiving, essential work and medical reasons.

It is the third lockdown for the state this year and the fifth since the pandemic took hold in the country last year.