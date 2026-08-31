/Uzbekistan confirms Chinese-built Chengdu J-10CE fighter jets in service, becomes 2nd operator after Pakistan

For the first time, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Defence has released the official videos of Chinese-built Chengdu J-10CE multirole fighter aircraft in service with the Uzbek Air Force. The footage has publicly confirmed the type’s introduction into the combat aviation fleet of Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan has reportedly placed an order for 24 J-10CE fighters, becoming the second known international operator of the Chinese fighter after Pakistan.



This acquisition marks a substantial upgrade to Uzbekistan's fighter fleet and represents another significant export success for China's combat aviation sector, extending the J-10CE's global presence from South Asia into Central Asia. Visuals surfaced on social media show six J-10CE jets stationed at Karshi-Khanabad Air Base, confirming Uzbekistan's status as the second foreign operator of the aircraft after Pakistan.

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Set to replace the Uzbek Air Force's MiG-29 interceptors