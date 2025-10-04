US Treasury to mint commemorative $1 coin featuring Trump for America’s 250th anniversary

The US Treasury confirmed on Friday that President Donald Trump will feature on the one-dollar coin to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the American Declaration. US Treasurer Brandon Beach confirmed the development and said that the $1 coin featuring President Trump will coincide with the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence. The draft design of the commemorative coin, which was overseen by the Office of the US Treasurer Brandon Beach, features Trump’s profile on one side of the coin, while the opposite side depicts him with a raised clenched fist in front of an American flag alongside the words “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT”.

“Despite the radical left’s forced shutdown of our government, the facts are clear: Under the historic leadership of President Donald J. Trump, our nation is entering its 250th anniversary stronger, more prosperous, and better than ever before,” a Treasury Department spokesperson said in a statement.

In 2020, Congress had passed a bipartisan legislation, signed by Trump during his first term, that authorises the Treasury Secretary to issue $1 dollar coins during the 2026 calendar year. The design of those coins must be “emblematic of the United States semiquincentennial”, it said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

WATCH: China Rehearses Taiwan Takeover: Mock Government Buildings Built in Inner Mongolia

The draft image depicts Trump in front of an American flag with his fist raised and bears a resemblance to the widely-circulated picture of Trump’s reaction after he survived an assassination attempt last year in Pennsylvania but was wounded in the ear and was swiftly escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents.

The US mint’s two most recently issued commemorative coins were the Harriet Tubman and Greatest Generation coins issued in 2024, which sold a total of 56,894 and 79,980 coins, respectively.