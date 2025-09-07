/US to block firms from outsourcing to Indians? Here’s what Trump aide claims

Amid rising trade tensions between India and the United States, President Donald Trump is considering blocking US-based companies from outsourcing their work to Indian IT companies, Trump aide and far-right activist Laura Loomer claimed. She added that Americans will no longer need to “press 2” for English to speak with someone “who doesn’t speak English. She further urged to “Make Call Centres American Again”.

In a post on X, Laura Loomer wrote, “President Trump is now considering blocking US IT companies from outsourcing their work to Indian companies. In other words, you don’t need to press 2 for English anymore. Make Call Centers American Again!”

In another post, she said, “I am so excited for President Trump to end the days of pressing 2 for English to speak with someone who doesn’t speak English. Very nice.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Laura Loomer’s claim comes amid renewed calls for stricter rules on outsourcing and remote work by conservative commentators in the US. Jack Poso, a right-wing commentator, has demanded that the Trump administration impose tariffs on countries of foreign remote workers.

“Countries must pay for the privilege of providing services remotely to the US, the same way as goods. Apply across industries, levelled as necessary per country,” Poso said.

Reportedly, his suggestion received a “thumbs up” from Trump’s trade advisor, Peter Navarro, a key figure behind the administration’s trade policies.

However, it is not clear whether the Trump administration will impose strict restrictions on outsourcing to major IT firms of India like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro, or whether they would consider tariffs on foreign services.