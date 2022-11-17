US: Thousands of gallons of fuel spilled after tanker crashed, hundreds of homes evacuated

A tanker carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel overturned early Thursday in Pennsylvania's Bethlehem, US media outlets reported, citing local police. The reports further mentioned that in the aftermath, hundreds of homes in the region were evacuated.

As per the police, the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital. The driver received some non-life-threatening injuries. The police also said that they evacuated residences within a 1,000-foot radius of the crash site. The officers went door-to-door and also reverse 911 calls were made.

Meanwhile, a school in the region has been used as a shelter for displaced families. The statement posted on the Bethlehem Area School District's website noted: "Due to a fuel spill on the west side of Bethlehem, our school is being used as a shelter for displaced families."

"We will delay the opening of school for two hours to ensure that our building is ready to function normally for students and staff while also serving our community's needs," it added.

The respective authorities said that they are still investigating what actually caused that accident, and also mentioned that the cleanup will continue throughout the day.

The American Red Cross said in a tweet: "At the request of Northampton EMA, we are responding to the area of Paul Ave & West Union Blvd in Bethlehem (PA) following a significant fuel oil spill affecting hundreds of homes".

"Currently, we are providing canteen services to responders, mobilizing shelter teams to support the evacuation site, and coordinating with local officials to determine community needs and next steps. This response (& spill) is still active," it added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE