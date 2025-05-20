The US Supreme Court on Monday (May 19) said that it will allow US President Donald Trump’s administration to end protected status for some 350,000 Venezuelans in the US, which was granted by former president Joe Biden.

The court’s ruling lifted a California judge’s order that prevented Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem from terminating the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in place for Venezuelans. This comes as Trump ramps up deportation as part of his crackdown against immigration.

The TPS allowed immigrants to live and work in the US legally if their home countries were declared unsafe due to wars, natural disasters or other “extraordinary and temporary” conditions.

The court order will now allow the Trump administration to end protections and work permits for migrants under TPS, which was originally supposed to expire more than a year later in October 2026.

The lawyers representing the US government argued that the California federal court had undermined “the Executive Branch's inherent powers as to immigration and foreign affairs” by stopping the administration from ending TPS in April.

‘Largest single action stripping immigration status’

“This is the largest single action stripping any group of non-citizens of immigration status in modern US history. That the Supreme Court authorised it in a two-paragraph order with no reasoning is truly shocking,” said Ahilan Arulanantham, co-director of a UCLA immigration law center who is representing TPS holders in the case.

“The humanitarian and economic impact of the Court's decision will be felt immediately, and will reverberate for generations,” Arulanantham added.

Since it was an emergency, appeal, the Supreme Court did not provide reasoning for the ruling. The order only noted one judge’s dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The Trump administration is also expected to remove the TPS protection of thousands of Haitians in August.

Last week, the Trump administration approached the Supreme Court, seeking to end humanitarian parole for hundreds of thousands of Cuban, Nicaraguan, Haitian, and Venezuelan immigrants.

However, a high court blocked Trump from using the centuries-old law, the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, to deport immigrants in North Texas. The Supreme Court judges questioned whether the president’s actions were legal.