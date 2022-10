Google, the tech giant is in trouble again. The tech behemoth has been accused of using biometric data from people without their consent.

The US State of Texas on Thursday (October 21), filed a lawsuit.

The lawsuit has been filed because Google had violated state law and for its profit, by collecting biometric data of people in Texas such as voice notes and face details. However, the company has denied these allegations in response and promised to set the record in court.

In a release, the general attorney Jen Paxton said, "Google's indiscriminate collection of the personal information of Texans, including very sensitive information like biometric identifiers, will not be tolerated," AFP reported.

Paxton, a conservative Republican, has filed numerous lawsuits targeting tech companies, like Meta.

In a conversation with AFP, Google's spokesperson said that the attorney is again discharging the tech giant with another 'breathless lawsuit.'

He further clarified that Google photos uses a technology with similar faces to club them together and makes it easier for the users to find the pictures easily. Further added, the spokesperson also said that this feature is only available to users and is turned off otherwise.

Similarly, the features of voice notes, Face Match, and other similar default features help the users to Google Assistant recognise them and help the users to access the information easily.

The main reason behind the case is because of the absence of clear federal regulation governing the collection of data, so several US states created their own legislation and states.

