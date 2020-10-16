US should stop using Tibet to interfere in our internal affairs: China

China on Thursday slammed the US government for the appointment of special coordinator on Tibet affairs calling it an act of "interfere".

Watch:

"The US side should stop using the Tibet issue to interfere in China’s internal affairs and destroy Tibet’s development and stability," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

Also Read: US appoints Tibet coordinator to send a message to China

The Trump administration had appointed Robert Destro as the "special coordinator" on Tibetan issues amid tension between China and the US.

Robert Destro is a senior US human rights official is also the assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labour.

The US has criticised the Xi government's human rights record on issues including Xinjiang and Tibet.

However, the Chinese foreign ministry said that ethnic minorities in Tibet enjoy "full freedom of religious belief" as it accused the US of "political manipulation".

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo while introducing Destro as the special envoy on Tibet, said: "Destro will lead US efforts to promote dialogue between the People’s Republic of China and the Dalai Lama or his representatives; protect the unique religious, cultural, and linguistic identity of Tibetans; and press for their human rights to be respected."

"The United States remains concerned with the PRC’s repression of the Tibetan community," Pompeo added.

Tibet's regional chairman Che Dalha said China "never restricted foreigners' entry into Tibet". The US government had earlier restricted visas of Chinese officials who were allegedly involved in blocking diplomatic access to Tibet.