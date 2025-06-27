Amid claims that American strikes on Iran did not destroy its nuclear sites, Pentagon on Thursday (June 26) released test footage showing how bunker-busters work. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that the footage is being shared with media so that they cannot spin the story of a “highly successful” strike. The US hit three nuclear sites in Iran, namely Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, and claimed that these have been completely ‘obliterated.’ Trump slammed the US media particularly, CNN, for asking question on the intelligence report leak that suggested US strike did not damage the nuclear sites. Trump accused Democrats of leaking the intelligence report about US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, calling for prosecution of those responsible. There is no public evidence supporting his claims but the Trump administration has vowed to punish those who were responsible for the leaks.

Earlier, Hegseth addressed the media at the Pentagon and said, “Strikes in Iran were highly successful, it was a resounding success and brought the end of the war. Trump created the conditions to end war destroying Iran's nuclear capabilities. What other presidents talked about, President Trump achieved. This is a historic moment." “Leaked preliminary report is based on lynchpin assumptions. Rafael Grossi also said that US strikes caused enormous damage. This is a historically successful mission," he added.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also addressed the media and said, “We received intel on Monday that Iran intended to attack US bases in the region. Patriot cruise were deployed from Korea and Japan. We were joined in this engagement with Qatari Patriot cruise. In the days preceding the fordo attacks Iranians tried to cover the shafts with concrete."

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Trump of exaggerating the impact of US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, in his first appearance since a ceasefire in the war with Israel. "The American president exaggerated events in unusual ways, and it turned out that he needed this exaggeration," Khamenei said, rejecting US claims Iran's nuclear programme had been set back by decades. The strikes, he insisted, had done "nothing significant" to Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

Iran-Israel-US conflict